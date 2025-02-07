'Hungry' Nong-O shuts down retirement talk, says ONE gold still a top priority: "This is still important to me"

Muay Thai great Nong-O isn't done collecting 26 pounds of gold in ONE Championship.

The former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion opens his flyweight account against ever-dangerous Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, Feb. 7.

Should he outclass the Thai dynamo, he's confident that he can start his climb up the division, with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai crown still up for grabs. Here's what the 38-year-old veteran told the South China Morning Post (SCMP):

Trending

"I’m still hungry for a victory, and I still want to fight. And all of this [including winning the ONE world title] is still important to me."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full interview here:

Nong-O amassed a record seven world title defenses throughout his stint as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion from 2019 to 2023.

His list of victims throughout his 10-fight win streak in the promotion includes British legend Liam Harrison, Saemapetch Fairtex, Hiroaki Suzuku, Han Zi Hao, Mehdi Zatout, and former bantamweight kickboxing king Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Sadly, his lengthy time atop the throne came to a screeching halt against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.

He absorbed a couple more losses to Kiamran Nabati and Nico Carrillo before deciding to call time on his stint at bantamweight and start things afresh in flyweight.

Nong-O in top shape for flyweight debut against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28

In the same catch-up with SCMP, Nong-O revealed that he's ready to fire on all cylinders against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28.

The Evolve MMA martial artist added:

"Yes, I feel faster and I feel like my weapons are more accurate and sharper. I think it's never felt better. But we'll have to see if the power stays the same. But all you guys will see it on Saturday."

ONE Fight Night 28 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, February 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.