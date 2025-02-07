ONE Fight Night 28: Kongthoranee leaning on his youth and speed to overcome Thai legend Nong-O

Kongthoranee Sor Somai knows he'll have his hands full in his upcoming test. Still, the in-form warrior believes he has a pair of trump cards to register the biggest win on his resume on fight night.

The two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion dukes it out alongside Nong-O Hama in a flyweight joust, which will be part of ONE Fight Night 28 inside the Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, February 7.

His opponent, of course, needs no introduction. The Evolve MMA martial artist reigned supreme atop the bantamweight Muay Thai division for five years. Included in his record-breaking reign were five highlight-reel wins in succession.

Moreover, the striking veteran has an advantage in almost every department on paper — power, IQ, experience, and assortment of weapons to name a few.

None of that doesn't bother Kongthoranee, though.

The fighting pride of Sor Sommai sat down for an interview with ONE Championship recently, where he shared two advantages that could propel him to a victory over the decorated 'Art of Eight Limbs' practitioner in Bangkok, Thailand:

"My advantage, besides being younger, is probably my speed."

Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee's form heading into ONE Fight Night 28

Kongthoranee (71-16) heads into the Mecca of Muay Thai on a roll of two dominant unanimous decisions over tough-as-nail opponents Tagir Khalilov and Nakrob Fairtex.

The 28-year-old talent spots a 10-2 resume in the promotion.

In the opposite corner, 38-year-old Nong-O (266-57) seeks to begin anew in the flyweight bracket.

After staying unbeaten across 10 fights on the global stage, the lifelong martial artist suffered three losses in his last four against Jonathan Haggerty, Nico Carrillo, and Kiamran Nabati, which prompted his decision to drop a division.

ONE Fight Night 28 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, February 7.

