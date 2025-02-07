Nong-O is ready to make a statement in a new division. AT ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza, the Thai legend will make his flyweight Muay Thai debut in the promotion when he takes on the hard-hitting Kongthoranee Sor Sommai inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event takes place in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7, and will be broadcast live and free to North American audiences with a Prime Video subscription.

After dominating the bantamweight ranks since his arrival in the world's largest martial arts organization, Nong-O has hit a snag in recent years, winning only once in four outings that include two knockout losses.

Looking for a fresh start, he looks confident ahead of his upcoming bout.

He told SCMP MMA:

"I think I have prepared for this fight very well. I’m not nervous. I think everything is going according to plan."

Facing Kongthoranee will not be an easy first hurdle for Nong-O at flyweight. Over the same period of Nong-O's struggles, the 28-year-old has been on a tear with nine wins in 10 fights. His only loss came at the hands of two-sport world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 68 last June.

Of course, if Nong-O can rekindle his fire again in the lighter weight class, he could immediately insert himself into the world title picture.

Nong-O clears weight and hydration with no issues

Everything is indeed according to plan, as Nong-O was able to pass weight and hydration for his upcoming flyweight Muay Thai debut.

However, his opponent, Kongthoranee, needed a couple of tries before passing hydration.

Expand Tweet

With their fight now official, the winner could have a clear case to challenge for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Meanwhile, the main event also got a scare when strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai needed two attempts at hydration and a curtain to make weight with just five minutes to go in the official weigh-in window.

Now that the main and co-main events are set, fans can expect another exciting night of fights highlighted by four of the best strikers on the planet today.

