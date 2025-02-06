“I’m not nervous to face a young killer” - Battle-tested Nong-O insists Kongthoranee’s youth won’t be a factor in their showdown

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will take on a much younger opponent in his scheduled match this week. However, he is unfazed by it, having seen quite a lot already in his long and illustrious career.

The Thai legend, now 38 years old, will make his flyweight debut in ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Baboza on Feb. 8. He is going up against fellow Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, who is 10 years his junior, in the co-headlining match of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, which was uploaded on YouTube on Feb. 5, Nong-O addressed concerns thrown at him over facing a younger fighter in his scheduled match.

He said:

"So, like I said, I’m not nervous to face a young killer like Kongthoranee. Kongthronanee is a good fighter, he’s young, he has been getting good performances, and I think we will see on Saturday how it ends."

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 28, Nong-O switches lanes after long competing in bantamweight in ONE Championship. He believes the move made sense at this point in his career and he is out to make waves in the 135-pound weight class.

Looking to frustrate him is Kongthoranee, a fixture in flyweight and is currently riding a two- fight ascent.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nong-O returns to flyweight after over a decade

Nong-O Hama has not fought in the flyweight class for over a decade now but is nonetheless ready when he plunges back into the 135-pound division at ONE Fight Night 28.

He shared the circumstances of his last fight at flyweight and the reason he left in a recent interview with ONE Championship, saying:

"The last time I fought in the flyweight division was over 10 years ago, when I was still competing in five-round Muay Thai in Thailand. I lost by decision in that fight. Then I retired and went to Singapore to become an instructor. After that, I never came close to 135."

Despite being away from flyweight for quite some time, Nong-O is confident of making a return to the division, believing that the weight class is now more fitting for him at this stage of his career.

