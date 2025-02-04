Former long-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will officially make his flyweight debut on Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28.

That evening, he takes on fellow Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although the Thai icon has lost three of his last five fights, he is still confident about the power he would bring to his new weight class.

Nong-O promised to bring the same explosiveness he's had during his tenure in the bantamweight division, as he explained during a recent talk with ONE Championship:

"My weapons are still the same. I'm still trying to improve my leg kicks, body kicks, additional punches - I have all the weapons. As for the destructive power, try to ask my trainer if my kick still packs a punch."

The 38-year-old veteran is looking to bounce back from his most recent defeat at the hands of Kiamran Nabati and return to the win column at the expense of Kongthoranee.

Nong-O reveals the main reason why he decided to move down to flyweight after his stint at bantamweight

The Evolve MMA representative had the humility and honesty to admit that he could not handle the power and physicality of other fighters in the bantamweight division, which prompted his move to the flyweight division.

Nong-O shared this during the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, by saying:

"Actually, our skills are not that different, but in terms of physicality and power, it's getting difficult. These days, both foreigners and Thais are all huge. I couldn't handle their power anymore, so I had to move down."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

