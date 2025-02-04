“I couldn't handle their power anymore” - Nong-O Hama says inability to keep up with bantamweight bruisers triggered move to flyweight 

Nong-O Hama is not the type to overstay his welcome. As much as the former bantamweight Muay Thai overlord would love to recapture his old throne, he's humble enough to admit that it may no longer be feasible at this stage of his career.

The Thai legend recently admitted that the stacked competition in the 145-pound Muay Thai ranks has grown bigger, meaner, and more powerful and that his 38-year-old body simply could no longer keep up.

The Evolve MMA superstar admitted in an interview with ONE Championship:

"Actually, our skills are not that different, but in terms of physicality and power, it’s getting difficult. These days, both foreigners and Thais are all huge. I couldn't handle their power anymore, so I had to move down."

In a bid to prolong his legendary career, Nong-O will be seeking a fresh start in the flyweight Muay Thai division, which is currently wide open for the taking.

The former champion will certainly be tested right away this Friday where he'll take on no.4 ranked Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a three-round slugfest at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs Barboza on Prime Video.

The full event will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Feb. 7, live in US Primetime. This stacked card is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Nong-O eager to make his case for vacant flyweight Muay Thai crown

Nong-O Hama is all about making a statement, and he's ready to shake up the pecking order at 135 pounds at ONE Fight Night 28. After all, the 38-year-old warrior got the opportunity to fight a ranked opponent right away.

In the same interview, Nong-O said he wouldn't let this golden chance to make another title run slip through his fingers:

"I feel like ONE Championship wants to have a competitive fight. It's good that they send a ranked fighter to fight matchup with me. Gives me a chance to get closer to the title shot. But if I win against Kongthoranee, I should be able to enter the rankings."

