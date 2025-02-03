“More agile, faster, and fitter” - Former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O feels better than ever after move to flyweight

At 38 years old, it's safe to assume that Nong-O Hama is now entering the twilight years of his decorated fighting career. On the contrary, however, the Thai legend believes he's now at his peak physical form after deciding to move down a weight class.

After going 1-3 in his last four bouts, Nong-O announced his intention to join ONE's loaded 135-pound Muay Thai ranks.

It wasn't a spur-of-the-moment decision for the former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, who revealed he's been working hard behind closed doors to methodically shed pounds while not sacrificing his performance.

The Evolve MMA standout told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"Since I've reduced my weight to fight in the 135, I think I look more agile, faster, and fitter. I was excited before I even weighed myself. I wanted to see how I would perform at 135."

Nong-O's current condition certainly speaks for itself, as ONE shared a photo of the Thai legend looking like a mean and lean killing machine.

The multiple-time Lumpinee Stadium and Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion's new physique will be put to test at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video this coming Friday, against a ranked flyweight opponent.

Nong-O could shake up the flyweight Muay Thai ranks if he beats Kongthoranee

The next chapter of Nong-O's legacy will be written at 135 pounds, where he'll face fellow Thai warrior Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This is an incredible opportunity for the former 145-pound Muay Thai kingpin, considering he can eclipse the 28-year-old from the no.4 spot in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Then again, it's going to be much easier said than done against the highly technical Kongthoranee, who has gone 10-2 under the ONE banner. With the flyweight Muay Thai throne wide open for the taking, we'll soon see who can emerge as the next challenger at ONE Fight Night 28.

The full event will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

