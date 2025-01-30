WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O hama puts Japan's Hiroaki Suzuki in a blender in brutal display of power

Revered Thai striking legend Nong-O Hama exudes greatness whenever he enters the ONE Championship Circle. One of the best performances of his decorated career happened at ONE: Warriors of Light in May 2019.

Nong-O was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Han Zi Hao to claim the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in February of that same year and sought to defend it against Shootboxing World Champion Hiroaki Suzuki.

Throughout the five-round encounter, Nong-O picked at the Japanese star's defense with a kick-heavy offense that left gnarly bruising on the left side of his body. Despite Suzuki's best efforts to power through and mount a comeback, the Thai great's unstoppable offense led to him retaining via unanimous decision.

Trending

Watch the entire fight below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Nong-O ruled over the 145-pound Muay Thai division for four years and successfully defended the gold seven times, with the Evolve MMA athlete posting five straight finishes between November 2019 and January 2023.

In April 2023, the 38-year-old star dropped the crown to Jonathan Haggerty via first-round knockout and only had one victory in his last three showings. His most recent outing was a unanimous decision loss to Kiamran Nabati this past September.

Nong-O drops to flyweight for 14th ONE Championship fight

Despite nearing the twilight of his career, Nong-O's story is nowhere close to ending, as he will move down to the flyweight division for his next bout. Welcoming him to the 135-pound Muay Thai ranks is fellow Thai striker and two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Their battle will commence in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7, inside the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.