“Liam was shot down” - Fans horrified by Nong-O’s knee-shattering kick in world title defense against Liam Harrison

The sixth world title defense of former world champion Nong-O Hama’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title happened in August 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 1, where he faced Liam Harrison in the co-main event of the loaded card.

Nong-O only needed one round to score a TKO finish over the British combat sports superstar. This terrifying finish was relived by ONE Championship on their official Instagram account recently, as they captioned the post:

In the short video, the former world champion perfectly placed a powerful leg kick to the knees of the Bad Company-affiliated athlete to inflict damage and finish the fight. Harrison wasn’t able to recover from that strike, as the referee was forced to stop the fight.

Nong-O not only successfully defended his title but also caused an injury to Harrison by tearing a few ligaments on his knee that sidelined him for over a year. It was the 37-year-old’s sixth consecutive world title defense since winning the championship in February 2019.

Nong-O faces Nico Carillo at ONE Friday Fights 46 in his comeback fight

Nong-O was dethroned by Jonathan Haggerty in his last fight in April 2023, but he is now back in action this December 22 as he faces the newly ranked contender Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The two will go toe-to-toe inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for an opportunity to secure an outright shot at Haggerty’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. Nong-O wants to delay Carrillo's full ascendance into superstardom and make another run for the world title.

ONE Friday Fights 46 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.