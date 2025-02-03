“Get closer to the title” - Nong-O won’t waste opportunity to fight ranked opponent Kongthoranee in his flyweight debut 

Nong-O Hama feels grateful for the opportunity to contend right away in his first tour of duty in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

The former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has decided to drop down to 135 pounds in a bid to vie for the division's throne vacated by former champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Nong-O can certainly make a splash in his new stomping grounds if he beats no.4 ranked Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs Barboza on Prime Video.

This Thai-on-Thai showdown will go down at the fabled grounds of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, Feb. 8.

Speaking to ONE ahead of his highly-awaited flyweight debut, Nong-O vowed not to let this golden opportunity to make an immediate impact at a new division go to waste.

"Oh, I feel like ONE Championship wants to have a competitive fight. It's good that they send a ranked fighter to fight matchup with me. Gives me a chance to get closer to the title shot. But if I win against Kongthoranee, I should be able to enter the rankings."

Nong-O says he's at his physical peak after cutting down to 135 pounds

Moving down a weight class can become a double-edged sword for most fighters. Some rave about the added speed that comes from shedding a few pounds, while others experience a loss in power and endurance from the cut.

As far as Nong-O is concerned, his body has already acclimated to his new weight class and he's excited to showcase a new and improved version of himself at ONE Fight Night 28.

"Since I've reduced my weight to fight in the 135, I think I look more agile, faster, and fitter. I was excited before I even weighed myself. I wanted to see how I would perform at 135," he told ONE.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

