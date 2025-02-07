Nong-O says flyweight will be the perfect weight class to prolong his legendary career: “Equal in terms of physical build”

Former long-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama made a very big decision to move down from bantamweight, where he's spent the entirety of his ONE Championship career, to the flyweight division, where he hasn't fought in a decade.

Nong-O is set to make his flyweight Muay Thai debut in the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend.

He told Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post about the decision to move down to a lower weight class:

"From my analysis, all the bantamweight fighters, they are quite big, especially the foreigners. So I feel like I have a lot of disadvantages in terms of power. So I just decided to move down so that we could all be equal in terms of physical build."

Nong-O Hama is set to face young rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Nong-O Hama unfazed against younger foe: "Kongthronaee is a good fighter"

38-year-old Nong-O Hama is a legend. But on Friday night, he takes on an opponent 10 years his junior in Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Still, Nong-O is hardly flustered in the face of this latest test. And the veteran is cool as a cucumber heading into the matchup.

He told South China Morning Post:

"So, like I said, I’m not nervous to face a young killer like Kongthoranee. Kongthronaee is a good fighter, he’s young, he has been getting good performances, and I think we will see on Saturday how it ends."

