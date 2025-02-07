  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Nong-O says flyweight will be the perfect weight class to prolong his legendary career: “Equal in terms of physical build”

Nong-O says flyweight will be the perfect weight class to prolong his legendary career: “Equal in terms of physical build”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 07, 2025 06:24 GMT
Nong-O Hama - Photo by ONE Championship
Nong-O Hama - Photo by ONE Championship

Former long-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama made a very big decision to move down from bantamweight, where he's spent the entirety of his ONE Championship career, to the flyweight division, where he hasn't fought in a decade.

Nong-O is set to make his flyweight Muay Thai debut in the world's largest martial arts organization this weekend.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

He told Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post about the decision to move down to a lower weight class:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"From my analysis, all the bantamweight fighters, they are quite big, especially the foreigners. So I feel like I have a lot of disadvantages in terms of power. So I just decided to move down so that we could all be equal in terms of physical build."

Nong-O Hama is set to face young rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Nong-O Hama unfazed against younger foe: "Kongthronaee is a good fighter"

38-year-old Nong-O Hama is a legend. But on Friday night, he takes on an opponent 10 years his junior in Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Still, Nong-O is hardly flustered in the face of this latest test. And the veteran is cool as a cucumber heading into the matchup.

He told South China Morning Post:

"So, like I said, I’m not nervous to face a young killer like Kongthoranee. Kongthronaee is a good fighter, he’s young, he has been getting good performances, and I think we will see on Saturday how it ends."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 28 as it happens.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी