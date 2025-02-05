WATCH: Thai slugger Kongthoranee unleashes his blinding power in his collection of brutal knockouts in ONE Championship

One-shot knockout power is a blessing not all fighters have, and ONE flyweight Muay Thai mainstay Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is among those lucky enough to have it.

The two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion has posted three finishes in 10 victories since his February 2023 promotional debut, where he knocked out Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn with a vicious short left hook.

The promotion shared all three of his knockouts on Instagram, which can be seen below:

Kongthoranee's ability to combine power and pinpoint accuracy has led to a fantastic run thus far in the world's largest martial arts promotion, which includes noteworthy victories over divisional standouts Taiki Naito in October 2023 and Tagir Khalilov last November.

Now the fourth-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor, the 28-year-old's pursuit of a ONE world championship will take him to the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, Feb. 7, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There, the Sor Sommai product will have the unenviable task of welcoming former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama to their ranks, where a victory could grant him an opportunity at the currently vacant 135-pound Muay Thai world championship.

Nong-O ominously warns Kongthoranee against expecting an easy win

Muay Thai legend Nong-O recognizes that his back is against the wall entering his bout with Kongthoranee after dropping three of his last five fights. However, he is confident that his world-renowned power remains intact.

Nong-O explained in an interview with the promotion:

"My weapons are still the same. I'm still trying to improve my leg kicks, body kicks, additional punches - I have all the weapons. As for destructive power, try to ask my trainer if my kick still packs a punch."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

