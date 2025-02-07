Nong-O has sights on vacant flyweight Muay Thai throne if he beats Kongthoranee: “I will be focusing on this fight first”

Former multi-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama has gold on his mind, having recently moved down to flyweight to continue his legendary career.

Nong-O, who is arguably the greatest bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in history, will be competing in the flyweight division for the first time in a decade and will make his debut against an absolute star in countryman Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Nong-O talked about gunning for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title with a win over Kongthoranee.

The 38-year-old veteran said:

"Everyone wants to be a champion, and this is my first time in flyweight in ONE Championship, so I think I will be focusing on this fight first, and after that we can talk about it."

Nong-O and Kongthoranee square off in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nong-O Hama on transition to flyweight: "Losing weight is not difficult"

Legendary bantamweight Nong-O Hama will move down to flyweight for the first time in a decade, and he says the transition has gone smoothly.

He told ONE Championship:

"For me, losing weight is not difficult. I already have a nutritionist to help me. For food, my wife will take care of it for me. So it's easy because we know what we're eating. I don't even touch sweets or fried food. But I miss it so much."

Nong-O added:

"Actually, I've been preparing for this fight for about three months. Because I knew that I would lose weight, I tried to control my diet and tried to train so that my body could fight properly in this weight."

