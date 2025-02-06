“I will not be careless” - Nong-O says he’ll approach match against master tactician Kongthoranee with careful precision

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and Thai legend Nong-O Hama understands what is needed to be done when he steps into the ONE Championship ring this weekend opposite young star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

The 38-year-old Evolve MMA and Hama Muay Thai gym legend says he needs to keep believing in himself and his skills.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"His strengths are his speed, youth, and good timing. And he is confident in himself, but I will not be careless."

Former bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nong-O Hama will take on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai fight.

The two lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nong-O Hama reveals reason he left bantamweight division: "I couldn't handle their power anymore"

At 38 years of age, legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama wasn't getting any younger, and he felt the pinch in the higher weight class against increasingly more difficult opponents.

Nong-O says the physical advantages he once enjoyed in his youth began to dwindle away, which is why he has chosen to move to flyweight, where he makes his debut this weekend at ONE Fight Night 28.

He told ONE Championship:

"Actually, our skills are not that different, but in terms of physicality and power, it’s getting difficult. These days, both foreigners and Thais are all huge. I couldn't handle their power anymore, so I had to move down."

