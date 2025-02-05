Nong-O ready for all scenarios vs. Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28: "I have plan A, plan B, and plan C"

Nong-O Hama debuts in the flyweight division at ONE Fight Night 28, and the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has left no stone unturned to ensure he enjoys a victorious night out.

The 38-year-old trades leather with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, looking for a fresh start in his career after three defeats in his last four appearances on the global stage.

Knowing he will have a tough task on fight night, the Muay Thai icon revealed he has a contingency plan in reserve if his primary strategy to oust his fellow countryman hits a standstill.

The Evolve MMA superstar told ONE Championship:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I've prepared many game plans for this fight. I have plan A, plan B, and plan C. I have everything prepared. If plan A doesn't work, then I'll change to plan B. But let me keep these plans a secret for now."

Though he'd love to kickstart his new chapter with a win, Kongthoranee will be fired up to upset the former and build on his impressive campaign to close in on the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

The Sor Sommai fighter, 28, spots a 10-2 resume in the flyweight division with a trio of knockout triumphs over Parsa Aminpour and Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn (twice).

His only defeats came at the hands of reigning two-sport, two-division king Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Petsukumvit Boi Bogna.

Nong-O explains why he 'had to move down' to flyweight

In the same exchange with the world's largest martial arts organization, the former bantamweight tormentor - who recorded seven successful defenses of his Muay Thai crown - touched on his move to the 135-pound bracket.

Nong-O shared:

"In terms of physicality and power, it's getting difficult. These days, both foreigners and Thais are all huge. I couldn't handle their power anymore, so I had to move down."

Nong-O and Kongthoranee's three-round slugfest will co-headline ONE's return to the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

In the headline attraction, two-sport king Prajanchai puts his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line against dangerous British dynamite Ellis Badr Barboza.

ONE Fight Night 28 will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers this Friday, February 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.