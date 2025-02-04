Prajanchai tells Ellis Badr Barboza of an impending surgical bloodbath at ONE Fight Night 28: "My elbows are bare"

Thai dynamo Prajanchai PK Saenchai warns Ellis Badr Barboza not to get too confident with his hands. The two-sport ONE world champion faces the challenge of the British knockout artist in the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 28 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, Feb. 7.

Seeking to defend his strawweight Muay Thai world title for the first time, Prajanchai has left no stone unturned throughout his fight camp at PK Saenchai Muaythaigym.

While at that, the 30-year-old martial artist paid attention to the challenger's talk in the build-up to their clash, but he doesn't buy much of his words.

In an interview with ONE Championship recently, the defending kin took his chance to fire back at the Englishman's claims that he will be gunning on his knockout power to register a huge upset inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

The Bangkok native sounded off:

"Ellis, don't forget that your fists are covered by gloves, while my elbows are bare. Let's see who will perform better."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 28 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, Feb. 7.

Prajanchai wants shot at boxing gold after ONE Fight Night 28

Prajanchai doesn't plan on stopping at two-sport supremacy. Next on the Thai fighter's wishlist is a chance to become a simultaneous three-sport world champion.

Unlike the promotion's only three-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex, who collected straps in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA, he hopes the promotion will introduce a boxing world title for him to accomplish his dream.

In the same interview, he continued:

"After achieving my goals in Muay Thai and kickboxing, I want to challenge myself in boxing rules in ONE Championship. I want to have three belts on my shoulders at the same time."

Boxing isn't an entirely new territory for him, though. Prajanchai hit the pause in his Muay Thai career briefly throughout 2020 to 2021, where he pieced together a pristine 3-0 record alongside a WBA Asia South featherweight title.

His overall kickboxing and Muay Thai resume, meanwhile, stands at 343-52.

