Ellis Badr Barboza eyes Rodtang, Sam-A if he gets past Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 28: "I want the biggest fights"

Ellis Badr Barboza dreams of facing the cream of the crop in Muay Thai as long as he passes his next test with flying colors on Feb. 7.

The British dynamo squares off against two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28. The latter's ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title will be up for grabs inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

In a recent interview with Fightlore Official, the Team Mehdi Zatout fighter was asked about his plans should he leave Bangkok, Thailand, with 26 pounds of gold around his waist.

Without hesitation, Ellis Badr Barboza replied that he has two potential opponents in mind — athletes who have tasted gold in the promotion:

"Once I have the belt, I'm free to fight anyone ONE Championship wants to give me. I have some names in the future, like other legends in my division like Sam-A, who I'd love to fight."

He continued:

"Rodtang would be a nice fight one day, too, if we ever make the same weight. I want the biggest fights where people are going to remember me."

Sam-A conquered and reigned atop a couple of divisions during the earlier half of his ONE Championship career. The 41-year-old is a former two-sport strawweight — in kickboxing and Muay Thai — and previously held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Meanwhile, Rodtang Jitmuangnon sat at the top of the flyweight Muay Thai mountain for six years. He was stripped of his 26 pounds of gold in the lead-up to his title defense against Jacob Smith at ONE 169 in November last year after missing weight.

Both fights will surely be exciting prospects for "El Jefe" down the road. But before any talk about that, the 24-year-old martial artist has to conquer the man standing across him this Friday.

Watch Ellis Badr Barboza's full interview here:

Prajanchai says Ellis Badr Barboza fight will end via KO

In the opposite corner, two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is confident the judges won't be needed in his main event tilt alongside Ellis Badr Barboza.

During an interview with INN Sports, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym man said:

"For fans anticipating a bonus, this is a must-watch. It's going to be me or him getting knocked out."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 28 card for free.

