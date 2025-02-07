Nong-O banking on his 'sharper' weapons to oust Kongthoranee in flyweight debut: "It's never felt better"

Nong-O Hama's assortment of weapons never fails to leave opponents in pure hell. Scarily, the ex-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion thinks it has become even more dangerous over the past few months due to a shift in strategy.

The 38-year-old decided to compete in the flyweight bracket after struggling in three of his past four fights at bantamweight against Nico Carrillo, Jonathan Haggerty, and Kiamran Nabati.

Before he seeks to punch his way to the winner's column against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28, the Thai megastar told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that he detects some extra bite across his "Art of Eight Limbs" arsenal after adjusting to his new weight.

That said, he hasn't fully gauged whether he will maintain his feared knockout power in his new division but thinks it'll all come to fruition inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

"Yes, I feel faster, and I feel like my weapons are more accurate and sharper. I think it's never felt better. But we'll have to see if the power stays the same. But all you guys will see it on Saturday."

Watch Nong-O's interview with SCMP below:

Kongthoranee won't underplay Nong-O's ferocious power in ONE Fight Night 28 barnburner

While Nong-O isn't entirely sure how his knockout power will fare in the flyweight division, Kongthoranee doesn't share the same belief.

The Sor Sommai man, who will look to spring an upset against the former at ONE Fight Night 28 to take his promotional resume to 11-2, is certain the Evolve MMA martial artist's knockout power will be just as potent as before.

“Even though he dropped down, I believe he can still punch and kick as hard as ever," Kongthoranee told ONE Championship.

Their flyweight Muay Thai tussle serves as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 28, which will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

The promotion's latest Lumpinee Stadium showcase will be headlined by a ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship contest between divisional king Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Ellis Badr Barboza.

