ONE Fight Night 28: Ellis Badr Barboza says shot at Prajanchai’s gold has occupied his thoughts ‘for a very long time’

Ellis Badr Barboza has had Prajanchai in his crosshairs from the very moment he signed his ONE Championship contract.

14 months removed from his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 17, the British slugger will have the chance to finally take on the two-sport superstar and pick up his first 26 pounds of gold as he's set to challenge Prajanchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video.

Barboza rides into the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, sitting on back-to-back wins against Thongpoon and Malaysian-Thai sensation Aliff. But even before his hand was raised in either of those fights, 'El Jefe' had his sights set on a clash with Prajanchai.

“I was so happy to get this title shot because this has been on my mind for a very long time since I signed to ONE Championship," Barboza told the promotion.

While Barboza is no stranger to capturing titles, having already become the WBC European Muay Thai champion, the UK fan favorite has never faced a challenge quite like the one that Prajanchai will bring to him on February 7.

Prajanchai eyes three-sport glory with a win over Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28

Like Ellis Badr Barboza, Prajanchai goes into his first defense of the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title on a solid win streak, winning his last five fights. That includes back-to-back wins over Joseph Lasiri and Jonathan Di Bella to claim the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing crowns.

Now, Prajanchai is planning to make history as ONE Championship's first-ever simultaneous three-sport world titleholder.

"After achieving my goals in Muay Thai and kickboxing, I want to challenge myself in boxing rules in ONE Championship," Prajanchai told the promotion in a recent interview. "I want to have three belts on my shoulders at the same time."

But before he can add a third belt to his collection, he'll have to get through a young and hungry Brit who has been chomping at the bit to pick up his first world title on martial arts' biggest global stage.

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

