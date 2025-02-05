“Knew it would soon be mine” - Ellis Badr Barboza says he was destined for ONE Championship gold ahead of ONE Fight Night 28

Ellis Badr Barboza went from admiring the 26-pound golden belt during ONE Championship cards to competing for one.

The British slugger will challenge for gold when he takes on two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Badr Barboza said he's manifested his chance at the gold and always believed he was destined for glory once he entered the promotion in 2023.

Ellis Badr Barboza said:

"I feel like I’ve made this happen and manifested it. I saw it in my mind every time I went to a ONE show. I’d see the World Title on the stand in the lobby and knew it would soon be mine."

Badr Barboza, a former WBC Muay Thai European Champion, had an outstanding ONE Championship debut when he folded Thai slugger Thongpoon PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 17.

'El Jefe' then secured a thrilling split decision win over Thai rising star Aliff Sor Dechapan at ONE Fight Night 23 to solidify his world title challenge against Prajanchai.

Fulfilling that destiny, however, could become Badr Barboza's biggest test.

Prajanchai, who also holds the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, is one of the most decorated fighters of his generation. He has an absurd professional record of 343-52-3 and is 6-1 in ONE Championship.

The PK Saenchai star was also a multi-time Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium world champion before arriving at ONE Championship in July 2021.

Badr Barboza's career-defining match against Prajanchai and the entire ONE Fight Night 28 card are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ellis Badr Barboza says he's always had Prajanchai on his sights

Ellis Badr Barboza didn't just manifest his shot at gold, he also kept his sights on Prajanchai.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Badr Barboza said:

"For me, this is very normal. I didn't want anything other than the World Title shot. I've told ONE before that I wanted to fight Prajanchai. I want the belt. I'm all about ONE. I'm not here to fight people just for the sake of it."

