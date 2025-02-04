“I’ve felt ready for this fight for a long time” - Ellis Badr Barboza unfazed by two-sport king Prajanchai’s greatness

British striker Ellis Badr Barboza believes the many twists and turns in his martial arts journey have long prepared him for his world title shot this week. He is unfazed even if he is up against a highly accomplished fighter in two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

'El Jefe' is out to realize his long-sought goal of becoming a world champion when he vies for Prajanchai's ONE strawweight Muay Thai championship belt at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Barboza shared how he is approaching the huge fight at hand, saying:

"In my head I've felt ready for this fight for a long time anyway. So, when it happened, I didn't feel too shocked."

Ellis Badr Barboza, 24, labored in the European Muay Thai scene before landing in ONE Championship in 2023. It is an opportunity he is very grateful for and determined not to put into waste.

Meanwhile, Prajanchai, who is also the strawweight kickboxing king, is looking to hold on to the strawweight Muay Thai gold after reclaiming it and unifying the division's championship belts in December 2023, with a first-round knockout of former world champion Joseph Lasiri.

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza is available live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ellis Badr Barboza going for KO finish against Prajanchai

In trying to seize the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title from champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 28, challenger Ellis Badr Barboza said he is going for a spectacular finish by way of a knockout.

The Birmingham, England made his intentions known in a YouTube feature on him by Fightlore, highlighting how as a fighter he is built to always go for a KO if the opportunity presents itself.

Barboza said:

"I would say my fight style is aggressive but calculated. I like to stay composed, take my time, pick my shots, but I'd pressure at the same time. And I always go for the knockout."

Check out what he had to say below:

Ellis Badr Barboza was last in action back in July, where he scored his first victory in ONE Championship with a split decision win over Malaysian-Thai fighter Aliff Sor Dechapan.

