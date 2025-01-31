“I’m ready for anything” - Ellis Badr Barboza aims to take his career to new heights with world title win over Prajanchai

Former WBC European Muay Thai Champion 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza is ready to make a mark on the world stage of ONE Championship. With the upcoming title shot against ONE strawweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai, 'El Jefe' will be looking to prove his mettle with an upset victory against the legendary Thai icon.

In a recent feature with Fightlore Official, 24-year-old Ellis Badr Barbosa shared his steady confidence in his upcoming fight, saying:

"I want the biggest fights where people are going to remember my name. So in this next fight, you are really gonna see what's coming. I'm ready for anything that can come in this fight."

Barboza's ONE Championship run began when he caught the eye of the promotion after a four-win streak in 126 days. With strategic aggressiveness and a relentless fighting style, the former WBC European Muay Thai Champion has proven his ability to overpower his opponents.

Now, with his sights set on conquering the ONE Championship stage, Barboza is aiming to cement his name with a knockout win over the two-sport world champion.

Watch the full video here:

Prajanchai's strawweight Muay Thai title defense vs. Ellis Badr Barboza set to headline ONE Fight Night 28

The main event card of ONE Fight Night 28 promises to be an explosive match as two elite fighters meet at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

As one of the biggest names in Muay Thai, veteran Nak Muay Prajanchai is no stranger to those looking to overthrow his reign as a two-sport king in Muay Thai and Kickboxing. However, he faces a hungry challenger in Ellis Badr Barboza, who is eager to claim his own 26 pounds of gold.

On February 7, Prajanchai is looking to defend his crown once again while showcasing the tactical brilliance that defined his career in combat sports.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

