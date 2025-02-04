“Show the world what I can do” - Ellis Badr Barboza ready to silence his naysayers by pulling off upset win over Prajanchai

British striker Ellis Badr Barboza fully embraces his underdog status against two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

'El Jefe' will challenge the strawweight Muay Thai kingpin in a five-round world title tiff in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs Barboza on Prime Video this Friday.

The 24-year-old challenger is quite aware of the gargantuan task ahead of him, considering Prajanchai's legendary credentials.

The double champion has a whopping 343 career victories to his name, along with some of the most well-rounded striking skills in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, as far as Barboza is concerned, the greater the risk, the bigger the reward that awaits him.

The Team Mehdi Zatout standout told ONE Championship ahead of the biggest fight of his life:

“Now it’s my time to show the world what I can do. Maybe people don’t think I’m ready, but they’ll be shocked by this fight. I know my skills. I know my level. I have the hunger and the ambition to strike when it counts most."

Prajanchai believes he already found Ellis Badr Barboza's weakness

While Prajanchai commends his next challenger's ferocious punches, he believes his striking defense remains suspect.

For instance, the reigning strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing kingpin noticed that Barboza doesn't protect his body very well, nor is he able to withstand hard shots to the liver. Pranjanchai told ONE:

"Barboza has many weaknesses from what I’ve seen in his matches with Thongpoon and Aliff. His weakness is his abdomen. He can’t have it touched. He can’t handle my knee strikes."

ONE Fight Night 28 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Feb. 7. The full event will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.