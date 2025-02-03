FREE FULL FIGHT: British slugger Ellis Badr Barboza outclasses Thai phenom Aliff in nail-biting Bangkok matchup

Before Ellis Badr Barboza figures in the biggest bout of his career later this week, ONE Championship took a moment to revisit the victory that secured his shot at the world title.

That defining moment came at ONE Fight Night 23 in July 2024 when 'El Jefe' squared off against Aliff Sor Dechapan in a 125.75-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Relive that thrilling encounter by watching the full fight below:

The contest began at a blistering pace, with Aliff setting the tone early, utilizing his long-range strikes to control much of the opening round.

However, Barboza turned the tide in the second stanza. The British powerhouse pressed forward, trapping his opponent in the corner before landing a thunderous left hook that sent the Thai-Malaysian standout crashing to the canvas.

Though Aliff came roaring back in the final round, the knockdown proved to be the decisive moment of the matchup.

After three high-paced rounds, the judges rendered a split decision in favor of Barboza, sealing his ticket to a world title opportunity.

Ellis Badr Barboza vies for gold at ONE Fight Night 28

Now, Ellis Badr Barboza is set for his biggest challenge yet at ONE Fight Night 28, airing live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, Feb. 7. There, he will take on two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Prajanchai is no ordinary foe. A seasoned competitor, he held both Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world titles before joining ONE.

In December 2023, the Thai sensation avenged his only loss in the promotion by defeating Joseph Lasiri to reclaim the strawweight Muay Thai crown.

Then, in June 2024, Prajanchai outlasted Jonathan Di Bella to wrest the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, achieving a rare feat of two-sport glory.

With the defending champion’s elite pedigree, Barboza faces the ultimate test. But if he can pull off the upset, he could instantly catapult himself into stardom at ONE Fight Night 28.

