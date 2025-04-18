"I will definitely fight aggressively" - Nong-O Hama to hold nothing back vs Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will have the opportunity to get one back against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their upcoming rematch on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nong-O absorbed a tough and close split decision defeat to Kongthoranee last February 2024 at ONE Fight Night 28, but he vows to fully capitalize on this second chance to get a revenge win, as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"In this fight, I will definitely fight aggressively. In our fight, I was trying to get used to [flyweight] because I hadn't fought in this division for a long time. But now, I know I can do it."

It was the Thai superstar's debut in the flyweight division after mostly competing in the bantamweight division during his tenure under the promotion. A win for Nong-O could potentially push his name into the top five rankings of the stacked weight class.

Nong-O says that there are a ton of improvements against Kongthoranee in their upcoming rematch

In the same pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the Evolve MMA representative admitted that his previous showing against the Sor Somma-affiliated athlete could be improved because he still felt uncomfortable at times during the match.

According to him, he was gun-shy of firing his signature combinations as he was still acclimating himself to the division:

"I'm happy with my game plan, but I still felt uncomfortable, and I still couldn't throw my weapons naturally. As I said, I haven't fought in this division in a long time. So I can't say that was my best performance."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

