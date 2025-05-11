"A special moment" - Nabil Anane admits he was uncertain if he would have his revenge over Superlek after moving up a division

Thai-Algerian Muay Thai sensation Nabil Anane recently spoke about his emotions when he got one back against Superlek Kiatmoo9 from their rematch at ONE 172 last March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.
Anane scored a convincing unanimous decision win over Superlek that was highlighted by a knockdown to tie their head-to-head score at one apiece.
In his recent talk with Nickynachat's YouTube channel, the reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion explained the feeling when his hands were officially raised and he was declared the winner:
"It was a special moment for me because when I finished the first fight with him, I knew I would get bigger, I would have to move up to another weight. I didn't know if I would have the chance to fight him again because at that time he was fighting in the 135 weight division."
Watch Nabil Anane's interview here:
That win over 'The Kicking Machine' also marked Anane's seventh straight win under the world's largest martial arts organization.
Nabil Anane admits that beating Superlek was one of his dreams
During the same interview with Nickynachat, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative said that beating the Kiatmoo9 Gym-affiliated was part of his bucket list in his professional career ever since he was knocked out by him in their first meeting in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22.
Anane doubled down on his happiness of beating the Thai pound-for-pound great and the opportunity to share the ring with someone like him, as he stated:
"I'm happy, I'm very happy. To be honest, it's another one of my dreams, to win and get even with him. Just getting even and to have the chance to fight him."
