“I’m a changed person” - Nabil Anane says people started treating him seriously after knockout win over Nico Carrillo

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand finds himself at the top of the heap after a historic run through the ranks.

The 21-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout star has won his last seven fights in the world's largest martial arts organization, taking out gargantuan names such as 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK Saenchai, 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, 'Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo, legendary Burmese fighter Soe Lin Oo, 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo, and none other than 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

But it was Anane's victory over Carrillo that the 21-year-old says really put him on the map.

Anane told Nickynachat in a recent interview:

"Yeah my knockout win over him showed that I’m a changed person who has more experience, I’m older, fitter, and everything is better."

Anane defeated Carrillo via dominant first-round knockout at ONE 170 in January to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Nabil Anane says he is coming along nicely: "I’m happy with the evolution of my career"

Nabil Anane is quickly rising through the ranks and currently holds the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

According to the 21-year-old Algerian-Thai star, it's all part of the grand plan, and that he just looks to continue defeating anyone ONE Championship puts in his path. He told Nickynachat:

"It's the same as before, my life is the same but there are a lot of opportunities coming my way. But I’m happy with that, I’m happy with the evolution of my career since winning the title, being able to constantly work on something."

