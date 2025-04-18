“I knew I could beat him” - Nabil Anane never doubted his chances against pound-for-pound great Superlek

Six-foot-four-inch tall phenom and ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane admits he was fully confident he would emerge victorious against Thai icon 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 when the pair met in Japan last month.

Anane delivered the performance of a lifetime, defeating Superlek via dominant unanimous decision at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang to maintain his status as the interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder.

Speaking as a guest on Sinsamut Klinmee's YouTube channel, Anane talked about the fight and how he was feeling heading into it.

The 20-year-old Algerian-Thai phenom said:

"Yes and no. I trained hard. Got the knockdown. But I knew I could beat him. And I was happy that I did that."

Needless to say, it was Anane's best career performance yet, and fans certainly cannot wait for the two to run it back once more.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane believes his third fight with Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be epic: "It'll definitely be better than the last time"

20-year-old Algerian-Thai superstar Nabil Anane knows he will eventually meet 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the ring again to finally settle the score.

Anane says their trilogy fight will be every fight fan's dream.

He told Sinsamut:

"I know if we fight again, it'll definitely be better than the last time. Anyway, we as fighters have to practice hard. And if I lose, it only means I have to train harder."

Needless to say, fans cannot wait to see Anane and Superlek go at it once more in the world's largest martial arts organization.

