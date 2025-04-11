“It felt like I wasn’t even there” - Superlek admits he didn’t fight to his usual standards in rematch with Nabil Anane

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and former bantamweight Muay Thai king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand says he simply was not himself in the recent loss to interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane late last month.
Superlek dropped a wide unanimous decision defeat to the six-foot-four-inch tall 20-year-old at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in March. But prior to that, 'The Kicking Machine' was also stripped of his bantamweight Muay Thai gold after failing to make weight against Anane.
Needless to say, things really didn't go according to plan for the Thai icon.
Speaking on a Yokkao video interview on YouTube, Superlek explained what he was going through leading up to that fight, both physically and mentally.
'The Kicking Machine' said:
"In the ring, I couldn’t do anything, as you can see in the fight. I couldn’t think clearly. It felt like I wasn’t even there."
ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand via watch.onefc.com.
Superlek Kiatmoo9 says Nabil Anane loss was all in his head: "The real issue was my mental state"
Although he looked like a shell of his true self, 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 says his defeat to Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was all in his head.
Superlek cited a muddled mental state as the culprit for his latest setback.
'The Kicking Machine' said:
"As for the physical side, I could’ve fought well. Not much pain when kicking. The real issue was my mental state. Failing the weight and hydration test really brought me down."
