ONE 172 results: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Takeru Segawa

In one of the most anticipated superfights in combat sports history, Thai sensation Rodtang squared off with former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

For years, fans have dreamed and debated about how a fight would play out between two of the greatest strikers of all time. On Sunday, March 23, that question was answered in the main event of one of the biggest ONE Championship events in promotional history.

Let's take a look at what transpired when they both met at ONE 172:

Round 1: Rodtang opens with a trio of kicks to Takeru’s lead leg. Takeru fires kicks right back. Rodtang fires a big right hand that connects. They get back to the calf kicks. ‘The Iron Man’ moves in with a combination and eats a counter shot. The Thai megastar plants Takeru on the mat with a crushing left hook near the ropes.

Takeru tries to clear the cobwebs and climb back to his feet, but it’s clear that ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ is out, prompting referee Olivier Coste to bring a stop to the bout. Takeru was frustrated by the stoppage, but it was quite clear that he was in no condition to continue fighting.

ONE 176 - Takeru Segawa vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon Official Result

Speaking with Mitch Chilson, ‘The Iron Man’ was even surprised to discover just how much power he has in his left hand.

As for what comes next, Rodtang is setting his sights on taking back the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship that he lost on the scale last year. But first, he’ll collect a cool $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his incredible 80-second KO of Takeru in The Land of the Rising Sun.

Official Result: Rodtang defeated Takeru via KO (left hook) at 1:20 of round one (kickboxing - flyweight)

