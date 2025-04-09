“I was completely clear-headed” - Superlek insists he wasn’t in danger of getting finished after knockdown from Nabil Anane

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand ran into an absolute buzzsaw last month when he fell to Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane in their highly anticipated showdown.

The two went to war at the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in late March, and 'The Kicking Machine' suffered a heartbreaking unanimous decision loss to the six-foot-four-inch tall 20-year-old star.

Superlek was even knocked down for the first time in his ONE Championship career.

However, addressing fans in a video by Yokkao on YouTube, Superlek dismissed the knockdown and said he thought it was a flash knockdown.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"Nabil came out really strong. He’s improved. There was a count, which I didn’t think was necessary, because I was completely clear-headed after the hits. I even asked the referee, ‘why? I’m okay!’"

Needless to say, Superlek acknowledges Anane's stark improvement and can't wait to rematch his younger foe.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane will run it back, according to Chatri Sityodtong

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong wants to see Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane run it back in a five-round bout to determine the undisputed king of the bantamweight division. He says it's the only way to really know who the better fighter is.

Chatri told the media at the press conference:

"But look, they're gonna run it back. And let's see five rounds. And, yeah, Nabil is a nightmare for any fighter. It doesn't matter who you are."

