"You are the real beast" - Nabil Anane has nothing but love for champ-champ Roman Kryklia ahead of ONE Fight Night 30

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane reciprocated the immense respect he received from two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia ahead of the latter's return to the circle at ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4.

In an Instagram video posted by the promotion, Kryklia was asked to make his picks between some of ONE's most prolific strikers, including himself and the Thai-Algerian. When it came down to whom he deemed better between himself and Anane, Kryklia said:

"Both."

Watch the entire video below:

Clearly honored to be viewed by the Ukrainian star as an equal, Anane wrote in the comments section:

"You are the real beast RESPECT ✊🏻 Big Brother ❤️❤️ @romankryklia"

Screenshot of comment. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Kryklia, the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion, giving Anane such a high compliment is not entirely surprising. The 6-foot-4 20-year-old has often been compared to Kryklia due to their similar height and fighting ability.

At ONE Fight Night 30, Kryklia will defend the 265-pound Muay Thai crown against British star and ONE debutant Lyndon Knowles. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Lyndon Knowles feels he is destined to upset Roman Kryklia

Lyndon Knowles believes he is the chosen one to dethrone Roman Kryklia and end his 6-0 record under the ONE banner. He said as much during an interview with Combat Sports Today:

"Yeah, it is [huge]. I agree. I definitely do. It certainly is. The beginning of the year, I wasn't sure. I'm 39 this year, and I'm like what's happening, what do I do, and suddenly I get this call, and it certainly feels like destiny."

Watch the entire interview below:

