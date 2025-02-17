WATCH: A close-up look at towering phenom Nabil Anane’s horrifying beatdown of knockout monster Nico Carrillo in Bangkok

Even now, many fans still find it hard to believe how Nabil Anane defied the odds to beat Nico Carrillo and claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Their electrifying showdown took place at ONE 170 this past January, captivating a sold-out crowd inside the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Recently, ONE Championship revisited Anane’s stunning performance, releasing slow-motion footage of his dominant victory over the Scottish striking sensation:

Heading into the bout, Carrillo was riding an impressive 15-fight winning streak and was widely expected to extend his dominance. However, Anane had other plans.

Standing at 6-foot-4, the Thai-Algerian phenom expertly utilized his towering reach to pick Carrillo apart from the outside before orchestrating a fight-finishing sequence.

A sharp right hand sent Carrillo crashing to the canvas for the first knockdown. Though the 'King of the North' managed to beat the count, Anane remained relentless, connecting with a high kick that decked Carrillo once again.

Dazed but undeterred, Carrillo stood up once more — only to be met with a furious combination from Anane, capped off by a punishing right hand that sealed the deal. The referee waved off the contest at the 2:35 mark of the opening round, giving Anane a portion of the throne atop the weight class

Nabil Anane reports for duty in March

Nabil Anane is set for a quick turnaround at ONE 172 on March 23, where he will collide with lineal champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The high-stakes showdown will determine the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and marks a rematch of their June 2023 encounter, where Superlek handed Anane a first-round stoppage loss.

This time, the young prodigy is determined to rewrite history and topple Superlek to claim sole ownership of the division’s top prize.

