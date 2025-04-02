“A strong possibility he could do it” - Liam Harrison believes Nabil Anane can become ONE’s first-ever three-division champ

Liam Harrison is confident Nabil Anane can achieve an improbable feat yet to be achieved in ONE Championship.

Ad

The British legend believes the 6-foot-4 phenom could become the first three-division world champion in the promotion as he develops into his towering frame.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, Harrison said Anane is just at the start of his growth as a fighter, and it's highly likely that the 20-year-old could barge into the lightweight division in the future.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Liam Harrison said:

"Yeah, obviously, he’s really young, he’s going to grow into his body. So like I said, at 22 or 23, he’ll probably hit the 155, then when he gets in the late 20’s, he might even be that. And you might be one of the first-ever champions to win the ONE title in three different weights because it’s a strong possibility that he could do it, especially if he grows into his body properly like he is doing at the minute."

Ad

Anane started his ONE Championship career at flyweight, taking pivotal wins against Nakrob Fairtex and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

He then bumped up to 145 pounds where he continued his ascent.

Since leaving the 135-pound class, Anane has racked up six straight wins and has looked unstoppable with every fight won.

Anane captured the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he stopped Nico Carrillo in the first round of their ONE 170 matchup in January in Bangkok.

Ad

He then scored possibly the biggest win of his career when he dominated ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the unanimous decision win at ONE 172 last month in Saitama.

Liam Harrison believes Nabil Anane is just starting his march to greatness in ONE Championship

Liam Harrison is undoubtedly impressed with Nabil Anane's exploits in ONE Championship.

Ad

In the same interview with Nick Atkin, Harrison said Anane's career-defining victory in Japan is a precursor to his massive potential.

He said:

"He’s a young, hungry kid. He works his ass off and he comes across as just a nice kid as well."

Anane may have towered over Superlek by nine inches, but he was considered a huge underdog at ONE 172.

Superlek remains the only fighter to have beaten Anane in ONE Championship when they met in June 2023.

Ad

Anane, nevertheless, erased all pre-fight notions to dominate Superlek from bell to bell and even scored a pivotal knockdown in the first round.

That level of dominance scored big on the judges' scorecards, with Anane ultimately taking the unanimous decision win.

Watch Liam Harrison's entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.