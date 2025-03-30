“A young, hungry kid” - Liam Harrison says Nabil Anane will only get better after career-defining win over Superlek 

Liam Harrison believes "young, hungry kid" Nabil Anane will continue to evolve as a striker.

On March 23, Anane secured the biggest win of his fighting career, a unanimous decision win in a rematch against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Superlek.

Anane would have become the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai king at ONE 172 if Superlek hadn't missed weight and failed his hydration test. The world title unification bout was changed during fight week to a non-title contest.

Anane maintained his interim bantamweight title and walked away with 30% of Superlek's purse. The 20-year-old also proved he will be a future world champion and top contender for the next decade.

During an interview with Nick Atkin, the well-respected Liam Harrison had this to say about Anane following his impressive win:

"He’s a young, hungry kid. He works his ass off and he comes across as just a nice kid as well."

Superlek's weigh-in day disaster turned into an unfortunate fight week due to his performance against Nabil Anane. Luckily for him, he might have an opportunity later this year to silence the doubters and avenge his latest defeat.

Watch Harrison's entire interview with My Navi News below:

Nabil Anane and Superlek destined for must-see trilogy bout

Nabil Anane made his ONE Championship debut against Superlek in June 2023. The bout took place at flyweight, with Superlek winning by first-round knockout.

Anane has since won six consecutive Muay Thai bouts, including three knockouts and the previously mentioned unanimous decision against Superlek.

Superlek has also leveled up since their fight at ONE Friday Fights 32. The Thai superstar became a two-sport world champion and secured wins against Jonathan Haggerty, Rodtang, Takeru Segawa (kickboxing), and more.

Although it's unconfirmed by ONE, Superlek and Anane could be booked for a third fight later this year to crown an undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai king.

It should be noted that ONE could decide to match up Anane against another bantamweight contender for the division's title.

In the meantime, Superlek could decide to defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. Rodtang would be a valid contender after his ONE 172 main event win against Takeru Segawa (first-round knockout).

