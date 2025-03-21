Nabil Anane says he’s not even close to tapping into his endless potential: “I have a lot of things to learn more”

The sky is certainly the limit for a prodigious talent like Nabil Anane. Blessed with imposing physical tools that give him an advantage over every opponent, the 20-year-old made the leap to superstardom with his impeccable work ethic. Moreover, the Algerian-Thai striker has also displayed wisdom beyond his years.

In a vlog post from Fightlore's YouTube channel, Anane gave a glimpse of what makes him tick.

"You don’t really think about winning or losing. You think about the win when you fight. I always think 'I will win, I will not lose.' You don’t think about losing too much. You just do your best."

This insightful approach will certainly do wonders for Nabil Anane as he looks to shake off the interim tag in his bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

The Team Mehdi Zatout product has earned himself a rematch with bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang this coming Sunday, March 23, at Saitama Super Arena.

For Anane, the opportunity to avenge his previous loss to 'The Kicking Machine' motivates him even more, adding:

"The biggest lesson that I learned is that I have a lot of things to learn more. When I got my first knockout ONE Championship, I lost against Superlek. That’s the fight that I learned it."

Anane is already one of the most terrifying strikers at 145 pounds and he's only gonna get better. Now that's a scary thought for anyone who stands in his path.

Watch the full interview:

Nabil Anane shares the most lethal strike in his arsenal

Nabil Anane loves sticking to the basics, which is why he continuously drills his one-two combinations in practice.

His hard work certainly paid off, as the 6-foot-4 skyscraper's jab-cross combination has turned into an unguardable finishing blow.

The interim 145-pound Muay Thai champ shared:

"My best move is the one-two. It’s just one-two, but it’s very sharp. It’s fast and they don’t see it coming. Maybe they see it coming, but they don’t think I’ll touch them because I’m very far away. But I got the range. And that surprises them."

Don't miss Nabil Anane vs Superlek II by purchasing the ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang pay-per-view, exclusively available at watch.onefc.com.

