“They don’t see it coming” - Nabil Anane reveals the deadliest weapon in his vast striking arsenal 

Nabil Anane is a firm believer that the most lethal techniques are often the simple ones. The interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion possesses a wide array of striking weapons in his well-rounded toolbox.

Ad

However, it's his mastery of the basic one-two punch, which is a usual jab and cross combo, that he's most proud of.

The 20-year-old sensation has mastered this technique down to a tee with his coach and mentor Mehdi Zatout at Venum Training Camp in Pattaya, Thailand.

Now paired with his absurd length and prodigious fight IQ, Anane's one-two has developed into a terrifying and unguardable killing blow.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Algerian-Thai skyscraper detailed this tidbit in an interview with Fightlore:

Ad

Trending

"I think my best move is the one-two. It’s just one-two, but it’s very sharp. It’s fast and they don’t see it coming. Maybe they see it coming, but they don’t think I’ll touch them because I’m very far away. But I got the range. And that surprises them."

Ad

Ad

Nabil Anane displayed how deadly his one-two is when he tagged Scottish monster Nico Carrillo over and over again and finished him in their epic encounter at ONE 170 last January to claim the interim bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

Watch the interview in its entirety:

Ad

Nabil Anane says loss to Superlek is a blessing in disguise

Apart from capturing 26 pounds of gold, Nabil Anane's statement win over Carrillo also came with a guaranteed rematch with his tormentor, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The Algerian-Thai tower will seek his revenge this coming Sunday, March 23, when he tries to unify the bantamweight Muay Thai belts at Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

In the same interview, Anane thanked 'The Kicking Machine' for giving him a lesson that sparked his ascent.

"It’s good that I’ve learned that early. So when you learn something early, you can overcome it quicker than if you learn it later on. If I didn’t have that lesson, maybe I wouldn’t have what I have today. That was a great lesson."

Purchase the global pay-per-view of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang exclusively at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.