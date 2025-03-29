“We get a five-round rematch” - Liam Harrison shares a silver lining to Nabil Anane-Superlek non-title fight at ONE 172

Liam Harrison was just like the rest of us - hoping to see a high-stakes title match between Nabil Anane and Superlek at ONE 172. Instead, the highly anticipated unification fight was downgraded after Superlek missed weight and failed hydration. But for 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison, there's still something to look forward to.

Ad

Speaking to Nick Atkin, he said:

"Hopefully, we get a five-round rematch and we see a hungry, 100% fit Superlek because you know you’re always going to get a 100% hungry Nabil these days."

The fight may have lost its title implications, but the heat between these two hasn’t cooled one bit. And if anything, it’s only setting the stage for a spicier trilogy bout down the line.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

“He can’t even make weight properly” - Nabil Anane blasts Superlek for missing weight and hydration in their ONE 172 rematch

Nabil Anane didn't mince words after his bittersweet ONE 172 win over Thai veteran Superlek. The Algerian-Thai striker was vocal about the sacrifices he made to show up on weight and unify the bantamweight belts - something he felt the opponent didn't match in effort.

Ad

He aired out his frustrations in a lengthy post after the fight:

"And BTW. I have a fight purse three to four times less than his, yet I invest in a nutritionist to be on point. Meanwhile, he can’t even make weight properly."

"This is what sacrifice is. This fight camp was during Ramadan. I lost one week of preparation to adapt the schedule."

Ad

At ONE 172, Nabil Anane met Superlek in the ring to redeem himself from his promotional loss to the older fighter and unify the title of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion. Superlek was stripped of the title before fight day when he failed to make weight - and in effect, stripped Anane of the chance to unify the bantamweight belts.

ONE 172 is available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.