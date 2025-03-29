  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “We get a five-round rematch” - Liam Harrison shares a silver lining to Nabil Anane-Superlek non-title fight at ONE 172

“We get a five-round rematch” - Liam Harrison shares a silver lining to Nabil Anane-Superlek non-title fight at ONE 172

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 29, 2025 08:03 GMT
Superlek (left) and Nabil Anane
Superlek (left) and Nabil Anane (right) [Image via ONE Championship]

Liam Harrison was just like the rest of us - hoping to see a high-stakes title match between Nabil Anane and Superlek at ONE 172. Instead, the highly anticipated unification fight was downgraded after Superlek missed weight and failed hydration. But for 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison, there's still something to look forward to.

Ad

Speaking to Nick Atkin, he said:

"Hopefully, we get a five-round rematch and we see a hungry, 100% fit Superlek because you know you’re always going to get a 100% hungry Nabil these days."

The fight may have lost its title implications, but the heat between these two hasn’t cooled one bit. And if anything, it’s only setting the stage for a spicier trilogy bout down the line.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

“He can’t even make weight properly” - Nabil Anane blasts Superlek for missing weight and hydration in their ONE 172 rematch

Nabil Anane didn't mince words after his bittersweet ONE 172 win over Thai veteran Superlek. The Algerian-Thai striker was vocal about the sacrifices he made to show up on weight and unify the bantamweight belts - something he felt the opponent didn't match in effort.

Ad

He aired out his frustrations in a lengthy post after the fight:

"And BTW. I have a fight purse three to four times less than his, yet I invest in a nutritionist to be on point. Meanwhile, he can’t even make weight properly."
"This is what sacrifice is. This fight camp was during Ramadan. I lost one week of preparation to adapt the schedule."
Ad

At ONE 172, Nabil Anane met Superlek in the ring to redeem himself from his promotional loss to the older fighter and unify the title of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion. Superlek was stripped of the title before fight day when he failed to make weight - and in effect, stripped Anane of the chance to unify the bantamweight belts.

ONE 172 is available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी