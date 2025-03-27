  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “He can’t even make weight properly” - Nabil Anane blasts Superlek for missing weight and hydration in their ONE 172 rematch

“He can’t even make weight properly” - Nabil Anane blasts Superlek for missing weight and hydration in their ONE 172 rematch

By Ted Razon
Modified Mar 27, 2025 09:26 GMT
Nabil Anane (L) vs Superlek | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Nabil Anane (L) vs Superlek | Photo credit: ONE Championship

While Nabil Anane is ecstatic to even the score with Superlek Kiatmoo9, he's not happy with 'The Kicking Machine's' pre-fight shenanigans.

Ad

What was supposed to be a bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification battle at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang was downgraded into a three-round non-title battle after Superlek failed his weight and hydration.

Despite the unfortunate turn of events, Anane played with the cards that were dealt and performed a striking clinic against arguably the pound-for-pound best striker in the world.

After knocking down Superlek in round 1, the interim bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin kept the pressure going and cruised to a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the 20-year-old skyscraper opened up about Superlek being stripped of the bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

"And BTW. I have a fight purse three to four times less than his, yet I invest in a nutritionist to be on point. Meanwhile, he can’t even make weight properly."

The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete added:

"This is what sacrifice is. This fight camp was during Ramadan. I lost one week of preparation to adapt the schedule."
Ad

Nabil Anane's frustrations are justified, considering he stands at a whopping 6'4", which is gigantic for the 145-pound division. Still, the Thai-Algerian has always maintained his standing as a consummate professional and a great role model.

Nabil Anane says beating Superlek proves he's among the elite

The word potential often gets thrown around Nabil Anane, given his young age and prodigious talent. While it's clear he's yet to scratch the surface of his full capabilities, it's scary how good he's gotten in such a short amount of time.

Ad
Ad

Speaking to Mitch Chilson shortly after beating Superlek, Anane summed up the magnitude of his statement victory:

"This was my first dream to get the victory against the best man pound-for-pound in history, Superlek Kiatmoo9. And today, I just won against the best pound-for-pound in Muay Thai history."

Visit watch.onefc.com to watch the full replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी