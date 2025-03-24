“I feel bad it wasn't a match with a title” - Nabil Anane admits revenge win over Superlek could have been much sweeter 

Nabil Anane admitted he wanted the full five-round experience to settle his old grudge with Superlek Kiatmoo9. Unfortunately, what was supposed to be a bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification bout was downgraded to a three-round contest after 'The Kicking Machine' came in at 146.25lbs, which was over the contracted bantamweight limit.

Despite the circumstances, it was business as usual for Anane, who came up with arguably the best performance of his professional career at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang over the weekend.

The 20-year-old Algerian-Thai tower tagged 'The Kicking Machine' multiple times and even knocked down the pound-for-pound best striker in the world with a vicious head kick en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Still, Anane admits evening the score with his former tormentor could have been much sweeter if it was a world title bout. The interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion shared during the ONE 172 post-event press conference:

"And the title, I feel bad that it wasn't a match with a title. But what can I do, I don't know, I had [made] a lot of sacrifices also for this fight, because Superlek was, to beat him, to fight him and win was one of my goals. But I thought that I would have the title also. I would have the belt here or here, but it's okay next time."

The Superlek versus Nabil Anane saga is far from over

After splitting their first two meetings, it's safe to say that a trilogy is inevitable between Superlek and Nabil Anane. 'The Kicking Machine' blitzed through the 6-foot-4 monster and gave him a rude welcome in his ONE debut not too long ago.

Anane, though, rose from the ashes of defeat and proved he is now a completely different fighter by dominating Superlek from start to finish in the rematch.

Meanwhile, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong already teased a third meeting between Nabil Anane and Superlek during the ONE 172 post-event press conference, which should settle this rivalry once and for all.

Watch the full presser, here:

