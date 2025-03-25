“I just won against the best” - Nabil Anane proud to be the first man to take away Superlek’s aura of invincibility

Nabil Anane made Superlek Kiatmoo9 appear human at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang over the weekend.

Ad

The interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion not only avenged a previous setback but also proved he is a force to be reckoned with by utterly dominating the pound-for-pound best striker.

Superlek entered this showdown on an 11-fight winning streak, which includes his one-round annihilation of Anane back in 2023.

Needless to say, the 20-year-old paid 'The Kicking Machine' in full, beating him up for three rounds and cruising to a unanimous decision victory in the rematch at Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Moreover, Nabil Anane even became the first fighter to knockdown Superlek, courtesy of a wicked head kick in the first round.

In his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, the Algerian-Thai wonder reflected on arguably his career-defining win.

"This was my first dream to get the victory against the best man pound-for-pound in history, Superlek Kiatmoo9. And today, I just won against the best pound-for-pound in Muay Thai history."

Ad

Ad

The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete also made sure to credit his coaches, teammates, and strong support system, who all made this remarkable feat possible:

"Thank you to my team, thank you to my family, and thank you to me that I worked very very hard for this day. My first dream came true, I made it."

Chatri Sityodtong teases a trilogy between Nabil Anane and Superlek

After splitting their first two meetings, it's inevitable that a third meeting is needed to settle the score between Superlek and Nabil Anane.

Ad

Ad

Fans were certainly delighted after Chatri Sityodtong confirmed a trilogy during the ONE 172 post-event press conference. The ONE Chairman and CEO said:

"Look, they're gonna run it back. And let's see five rounds. And, yeah, Nabil is a nightmare for any fighter. It doesn't matter who you are."

Watch the replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.