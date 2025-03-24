“This was my dream” - Nabil Anane says monumental win over Superlek still feels good despite non-title bearing 

Nabil Anane relished his dream-fulfilling win against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

At ONE 172, Anane had an opportunity to avenge his ONE Championship debut loss against Superlek in June 2023. The intriguing stylistic matchup was supposed to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Unfortunately, Superlek failed his hydration test and was stripped of his gold, leading to a non-title three-round bout against Anane.

Anane remained focused despite the change and won the rematch against Superlek by unanimous decision.

During the ONE 172 post-event press conference, Nabil Anane reflected on his loss-avenging performance by saying:

"Yes, winning [against] Superlek means a lot to me. It means very, very much to me, because this was my dream and my first goal, and I have achieved it."

Anane endured a brutal introduction to ONE Championship due to the promotional debut loss against Superlek.

Since then, the Algerian-Thai striker has bounced back with seven consecutive wins and found his long-term home in the bantamweight division.

Watch the ONE 172 post-event press conference featuring Anane below:

Superlek apologizes to his fans following loss against Nabil Anane

Before fighting Nabil Anane, Superlek had produced a legendary run featuring wins against Rodtang, Takeru Segawa, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, and Jonathan Haggerty.

Some fans and fighters were disappointed in Superlek because he failed his hydration test and didn't meet their expectations with his fight-night performance.

Following the loss at ONE 172, Superlek took to Instagram and apologized to his fans while vowing to learn from his mistakes:

"Congratulations to my younger brother. Keep developing yourself. 🏆For me, I have to apologize to the people who cheer me on. Whoever wants to curse, scold, or criticize me, do as you please. 🙏 I will improve and fix my losses, not make excuses. Then I will come back. I know best. SPL fights in its own style."

Nabil Anane's special moment at ONE 172 was partially flawed due to the undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world title not being on the line.

As a result of the hydration mishap, Anane maintained his interim title and received a percent of Superlek's purse.

