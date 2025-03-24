British legend Liam Harrison admits he's "very disappointed"at Superlek's defeat to Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Liam Harrison didn't hold back in expressing his disappointment over Superlek Kiatmoo9's lopsided defeat at the hands of Nabil Anane at ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Superlek and Anane squared off in a bantamweight Muay Thai rematch, which took place inside Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena. Originally set as a world title unification bout, the fight lost its world championship stakes when the Thai megastar failed his weight and hydration, resulting in him being stripped of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Despite the setback, the fight went ahead as a non-title contest. However, Anane fought as if the undisputed crown hung in the balance.

Ad

Trending

Right from the get-go, the 6-foot-4 phenom capitalized on his height and reach advantage to punish with Superlek with explosive combinations.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Before the opening salvo ended, Anane floored Superlek with a head kick. Although the latter showed resilience to beat the count and make it to the next round, the Thai-Algerian continued to dictated the pace, finding success with crisp body and head combinations that kept "The Kicking Machine" on unsteady legs.

Ad

In the third and final frame, Anane was in full control, forcing Superlek to resort to wild overhand swings in a desperate bid to close the distance.

However, the 20-year-old remained elusive, cruising to a clear-cut unanimous decision victory.

On X, Harrison expressed his shock at Superlek's performance, criticizing the Thai's demeanor throughout the match:

"Very disappointed with superlek there. Could tell he Hadn’t trained a day for that, no game plan, no kicks no attempts at combos a few wild over hand rights and pretty much just looked like he couldn’t be arsed and didn’t even want to be there. 🤦🏻‍♂️"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Superlek?

Fans are looking forward to where Superlek Kiatmoo9 goes from here.

While he remains the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed during the post-event press conference that the promotion is planning a trilogy bout between Superlek and Nabil Anane in the coming months — a duel that could settle, once and for all, who is the true bantamweight Muay king.

Another possibility is defending his flyweight kickboxing crown, especially with Rodtang Jitmuangnon expressing his willingness to compete under this ruleset again after his first-round knockout win over Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 last weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.