“Head kick while being rampaged” - Fans can’t comprehend the absurdity of Superlek’s resilience amid Takeru’s brutal storm

Superlek Kitamoo9 and Takeru Segawa are set to be two of the biggest stars at the highly anticipated ONE 172 event on March 23. However, seeing their faces on the same promotional poster is giving fans déjà vu, as it brings back memories of their electrifying clash just over a year ago.

Ad

The two first met in January 2024 when Superlek defended his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Takeru in the main event of ONE 165 at the packed Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

From the opening bell, the Thai sensation imposed his will, unleashing a barrage of punishing low kicks that relentlessly targeted Takeru’s lead leg. It was a brutal assault, but the Japanese warrior showcased his trademark resilience, countering with crisp boxing combinations in an effort to turn the tide.

Ad

Trending

As the fight progressed into the second round, 'The Kicking Machine' maintained his aggressive pace, forcing Takeru to adapt and rethink his approach.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans can't help but feel the agony of Takeru's suffering as a result of Superlek's attacks, especially because ONE Championship is using highlights of that duel to build excitement for their individual bouts at ONE 172:

Comments from Instagram

Yet, despite the relentless pressure, 'The Natural Born Crusher' found his rhythm in the third round, landing heavy hooks to Superlek’s body and head to shift the momentum.

Ad

The final two stanzas were fiercely contested, with both men having their moments. However, Superlek’s sustained offensive pressure proved decisive, earning him a unanimous decision victory.

Superlek, Takeru booked for high-stakes outings at ONE 172

Now, more than a year later, Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa will once again grace the same stage — this time at Japan’s iconic Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172. But instead of standing across from each other, they will be on separate paths.

Ad

Superlek will put his second belt — the lineal ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship — on the line in a unification showdown against interim titleholder Nabil Anane.

Meanwhile, Takeru will finally collide with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

ONE 172 will air worldwide via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.