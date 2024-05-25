“A system that works” – Blake Cooper eager to display his family’s fighting pedigree to spoil Kade Ruotolo’s MMA debut

American MMA star Blake Cooper says he is coming into his next fight in ONE Championship well-prepared, with the support of his family, as he takes on one of the biggest names in combat sports.

Cooper, a native Hawaiian, lives with his father and his older brother, both well-known in the martial arts space, and says the work they have put in towards his next fight will show in his performance.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Cooper said he was grateful for his family.

The 27-year-old fighter from the United States said:

"I’m just grateful that I have the family that can provide me with help. We all still live together, so it just shows it’s the system that we have, a system that works."

Blake Cooper is set to welcome fellow American, reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo to the professional MMA ranks in just a few weeks' time.

The two lightweights will lock horns at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Kade Ruotolo will look to end the night early for Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on Prime Video: "I want to give a show"

Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo has big plans for his pro-MMA debut, and he wants to electrify the crowd with an explosive performance -- one that will lead to a highlight-reel finish.

He told ONE Championship:

"I want to give a show. I want to have fun out there. Obviously, I want to get the finish, and I truly believe that I will get that finish."