"A three-division champion" - Nabil Anane bares ultimate goal for total domination in ONE Championship

The newly crowned ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane has unveiled his ambitious blueprint for unprecedented dominance across multiple weight classes and striking disciplines within ONE Championship.

The 21-year-old Thai-Algerian sensation, fresh off being elevated to the undisputed bantamweight king, revealed the staggering scope of his world championship aspirations during a short post-event interview at the recently concluded ONE Friday Fights 114.

"My goal is to become a three-division champion. Bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight," Nabil Anane declared.

The Team Mehdi Zatout star continued by saying:

"For these three divisions, I want to be a champion in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. So that's six belts. I want all six of them."

Check out his interview here:

His form suggests that the young phenom can accomplish his goal. His plan to capture six golden straps will surely be a tough challenge. However, he's proven plenty of people wrong since suffering a promotional debut loss to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The six-foot-four warrior has racked up seven wins in succession—including a redemption win over Superlek and a vicious first-round finish of Nico Carrillo—and no one seems to stop him in his tracks right now.

Anane's blueprint sets the stage for what could become one of the most compelling long-term storylines in modern martial arts.

Nabil Anane grateful for undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai title

In a separate interview with seasoned martial arts journalist Nick Atkin, Nabil Anane admitted that the announcement of being upgraded to the divisional king came as a surprise. He said:

"They didn’t tell me this before, you know. My brother just got the win and I was happy. And they called me up. I thought they would announce a fight for me or something, you know."

He further added:

"But I was up there, and they just announced that I’m now the champion at bantamweight. I was surprised. But I’m happy. Thank you so much."

