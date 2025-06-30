“I was shaking” - Nabil Anane reacts to being elevated to undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion

Former interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane entered ONE Friday Fights 114 last June 27 as a spectator and supporter for his brother Yonis.

The 21-year-old superstar left Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium with a big smile on his face after his sibling successfully won his ONE Championship debut.

The night just got better for the Thai-Algerian striker after he was invited by Mitch Chilson to the ring and received some life-changing news.

Nabil Anane can now shake off his interim tag, as he was elevated to undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin after the event, Anane said it was the best surprise he had ever received in his life:

"Of course, I’m surprised. They didn’t tell me this before, you know. My brother just got the win and I was happy. And they called me up. I thought they would announce a fight for me or something, you know. But I was up there and they just announced that I’m now the champion at bantamweight. I was surprised. But I’m happy. Thank you so much."

The Team Mehdi Zatout standout added:

"I didn’t have any words to say, you know, because I was so happy and I was shaking. This was my first time I was this happy. I just want to thank ONE so much. I didn’t know what to do."

Nabil Anane says bigger things are in store for him after becoming undisputed champ

Fight fans around the world considered Nabil Anane the uncrowned champ of the stacked 145-pound division after he utterly dominated the great Superlek Kiatmoo9 earlier this year.

Now, Anane finds great solace in being recognized as the king of the division and has vowed to usher in a legendary reign at bantamweight.

The Thai-Algerian tower said during his ONE Friday Fights 114 in-ring interview:

"Look, I’m shaking. I never felt like this before. Thank you so much. I feel very happy right now. My legs are shaking right now. I’m happy for my brother’s win, but this is just another goal that I’ve got. There’s plenty more for me. I’m so happy right now."

Watch the full interview:

