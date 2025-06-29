Towering Muay Thai phenom Nabil Anane lists his top 5 strikers in ONE Championship

Rising phenom Nabil Anane is undoubtedly one of this generation's best fighters and has the potential to become an all-time great.

Anane, however, was humble enough not to include himself when he named the best five strikers in the current ONE Championship landscape.

In an ask-me-anything session on the uber popular community platform Reddit, Anane listed five absolute murderers as his best strikers on the planet.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion listed Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superbon, and Roman Kryklia as the top five strikers of the current era.

While many fans and fighters have their top five, there's no denying that Nabil Anane's list could topple any stable put in front of them.

Rodtang is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion who only lost his gold when he missed weight in his world title defense against Jacob Smith at ONE 169, a match that he still won in dominant fashion.

Superlek, meanwhile, is the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and a former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

'The Kicking Machine' is also the only fighter in ONE Championship who has beaten both Rodtang and Japanese icon Takeru Segawa.

Tawanchai is the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion and has beaten Petchmorakot Petchyindee, Jamal Yusupov, Superbon, and Jo Nattawut in his world title matches in ONE Championship.

Superbon is the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and was regarded as the world's best kickboxer several times over the past few years.

Roman Kryklia is an intimidating 6-foot-7 mauler and currently holds the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world titles.

Nabil Anane reveals that he's a fan of lightweight Muay Thai king Regian Eersel

One fighter who just missed out on Nabil Anane's top-five list is another future legend in Regian Eersel.

The Dutch-Surinamese star is the current ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion and was the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion.

In the same Reddit AMA, Anane wrote he looks up to Eersel and tried to emulate 'The Immortal' when he was growing up.

"Regian Eersel is someone I looked up to growing up!"

