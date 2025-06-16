“I need to be at 100 percent” - Superlek says he needs to be at his best for inevitable Nabil Anane rematch

Former two-sport and two-division ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 had arguably one of the most magical runs in recent memory.

'The Kicking Machine' fought the best in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, defeating some of the biggest names in the game, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru Segawa, and Jonathan Haggerty, among others.

But to achieve such a remarkable feat, he had to work tirelessly behind closed doors, pushing his body and mind to the limit each time.

Needless to say, the wear and tear eventually caught up with Superlek, who suffered dearly at the hands of Nabil Anane at ONE 172 last March.

After losing his bantamweight Muay Thai crown on the scales, Superlek suffered arguably the most lopsided loss of his career to the interim bantamweight Muay Thai champ.

Still, the 29-year-old superstar is keeping his head up high and vowed to regain the form that made him one of the pound-for-pound best strikers on the planet, and reclaim 26 pounds of gold anew in a potential trilogy with Anane.

Superlek told Nick Atkin in a recent interview:

"So, I really just want to come back after my recovery. You know, the rematch, I would say I can win, but I need to be at 100 percent. If I’m at 100 percent, the fight will be more fun and more entertaining. I just want to show fans a proper fight."

Watch the full interview:

Superlek says defeat to Nabil Anane was a real eye-opener

Superlek already got a taste of what it's like reaching the mountaintop. However, he admitted taking for granted the hard work that needs to be done to stay on it.

His shortcomings were exposed by the hungry Anane, who came out with a vengeance and avenged a previous loss to Superlek.

'The Kicking Machine' admitted to his faults in an earlier interview with the South China Morning Post:

"I know myself that last time I did not do really well, and so I know that my performance was not where it should be. So I just want to rematch, as you said, to set things straight."

