Superlek fired up to 'set things straight' vs Nabil Anane in possible trilogy: "Last time I did not do really well"

Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows he wasn't at his best during his rematch against Nabil Anane at ONE 172, and he's fired up to settle their rivalry decisively in a potential trilogy showdown.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym, hailed as one of the sport's pound-for-pound greats, was a heavy favorite for this ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title unification showdown inside the Saitama Super Arena in March this year.

Unfortunately, he failed to make weight for the fight, costing him the 26 pounds of gold. Disaster struck once more on fight night as the young Thai-Algerian phenom knocked him down once and dominated their three-round fixture on his way to a plush unanimous decision win.

Though he does not take anything away from the Team Mehdi Zatout fighter's brilliant performance in "The Land of the Rising Sun", Superlek owns up to his mistakes.

His competitive fire is still there, after all, and he hopes to set higher standards if they run it back the third time. Superlek told the South China Morning Post (SCMP):

"I know myself that last time I did not do really well, and so I know that my performance was not where it should be. So I just want to rematch, as you said, to set things straight."

Watch Superlek's full interview below:

The head-to-head score between 'The Kicking Machine' and Anane is currently even at 1-1. In their first matchup, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion shut down the young slugger in the opening round at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

Stamp Fairtex wants Superlek-Rodtang rematch this year

Three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex, meanwhile, shared a dream fight that she wants to witness before 2025 comes to an end.

In a separate interview with SCMP, the Thai superstar, currently recovering from another injury, did not think twice, immediately admitting her eagerness to see Muay Thai titans Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek run it back. Stamp said:

"Rodtang and Superlek again. Because I think everyone wants and [would] love to watch them fight again."

'The Kicking Machine' beat Rodtang decisively in their first scrap at ONE Friday Fights 34, billed as the biggest Muay Thai fight in the past 50 years. He won by unanimous decision, which took his then-active winning streak under the ONE spotlight to eight.

